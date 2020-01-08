Harrisonburg sailor completes tour as commodore of a submarine squadron

A Navy captain from Harrisonburg has completed his tour in Pearl Harbor, where he served as commodore of a submarine squadron.

Captain Paul Davis held command over Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 7 from June 2018 to January 2020.

For his service, Rear Adm. Blake Converse, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, presented Davis with a Legion of Merit Medal for exceptionally meritorious conduct.

“Being the commodore of a Pearl Harbor submarine squadron is an incredible job,” said Davis. “However, I think being the commodore of Submarine Squadron 7 is the best job in the world. For the last 18 months, I have had the privilege to work with some of the most talented and most capable submarines ever assembled. It has been the highest honor to roll up my sleeves alongside these submarine warriors.”

On January 7, at the historic submarine piers of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Rear Adm. Converse oversaw a change of command ceremony, giving command of the squadron to Michael Majewski, from Toledo, Ohio.

“It’s my great honor to join you here today to participate in one of our Navy’s most hallowed and important traditions – the change of command ceremony,” said Converse. “For over two hundred years, command of naval ships has meant more than simply being the person in charge. By tradition, it means complete responsibility, authority and accountability. A wise commanding officer will remember that these are his primary responsibilities.”

Under Davis' leadership, the Navy says five submarines deployed, three of which were extended deployments. He oversaw the certification and successful sea trials of USS Chicago (SSN 721) and USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) after extended shipyard maintenance. He managed the homeport shift of four submarines USS Louisville (SSN 724), USS Olympia (SSN 717), USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) and USS Springfield (SSN 761).

“I am very proud of my boats, the work they have done, and more importantly, the results they have earned,” said Davis. “While I was commodore, we deployed five boats in a four month period, sending three of them out the door in less than a month. We transitioned four boats into or out of the shipyard and had four of our boats conduct change of homeports. What do these things all have in common? It’s easy, I had very little to do with them. The boats did the heavy lifting and my staff did the rest.”

Davis’ next assignment will be as a student at The Joint and Combined Warfighting School in Washington, D.C.

Established during World War II, Submarine Squadron 7 has been commanded by 43 different officers, including Medal of Honor awardee Rear Adm. Richard H. O'Kane and former Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Frank B. Kelso II.

