Harrisonburg school celebrates National School Choice Week

January 26, 2020, through February 1, 2020, is National School Choice Week.

A poster for National School Choice Week hangs on the door of the kindergarten classroom | Photo: WHSV

National School Choice Week is a national activity that offers information to parents to learn about different schooling options for their children.

Good Shepherd School and Day Care's campus off of Neff Avenue in Harrisonburg is participating in the week.

Heather Cheshire is the director and principal at that campus and said all children are different, so it is important for parents to figure out how they learn best and find a schooling option that works for them.

"With school choice, you have the option of coming to a facility like Good Shepherd, and we use a curriculum that is self-paced and they work in offices and really can set their own goals," said Cheshire.

The school starts at kindergarten through eighth grade and the daycare program takes infants through pre-school age. Right now, the daycare is pretty full, but they are accepting pre-school aged children. The school has 15 students.

Cheshire said at Good Shepherd School and Day Care, children start learning at the daycare age with Bible stories and a home school curriculum on a daycare level, and their kindergarten also uses a home school curriculum. The curriculum they use is called 'A Beka.'

They work on other activities as well, like phonics, numbers and language development.

Students in first through eighth grade are in mixed age classes and they use Accelerated Christian Education (ACE). This curriculum is a self-paced program with "pace packets." Students start with five core subjects, and as grades get higher, more subjects are added. Students set goals for each day of how many pages they want to do and check their work, eventually working their way up to taking quizzes and packet tests.

"We have first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh all in one classroom, so at times, the seventh graders can help, you know, the second grader if they need to, so it's a really neat learning environment as well," said Cheshire.

She said National School Choice Week is a great time for parents to see what options they have to best meet the needs of their children.

