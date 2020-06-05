Harrisonburg school district issues statement in response to the killing of George Floyd

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — In the days since the death of George Floyd in police custody, civil unrest across the nation in reaction, and actions taken by communities to try and address police brutality, racial inequities, and more, many institutions have released public statements.
That includes places of higher education, sports team, businesses, entertainment brands, film studios, theater companies, candy companies, toy companies, television networks, and just about every form of business, organization, and public institution.
On Friday, the Harrisonburg City Public School division issued their statement to the public, on behalf of Superintendent Dr. Michael G. Richards.
You can find it below:
Dear HCPS Community:
In response to the killing of George Floyd and those before him, and the systemic racism that is evident in our nation and communities, the School Board and I want to reiterate the beliefs we hold as a school division, while also recognizing the vast amount of anti-racist and equity work we still have to do.
While active work on our strategic plan has been temporarily put on hold as we focus our efforts on distance learning, we affirm the beliefs that we outlined - with the invaluable input of our community stakeholders - during the initial stages of our strategic planning process. Those beliefs speak to the necessity of our school division to accept responsibility for addressing racism and establishing equity.
The following beliefs were read aloud at the June 2, 2020 School Board meeting:
We acknowledge that institutions of power, as well as society at large, have failed in creating a community of equality and respect where each individual feels dignified and accepted. Therefore, we refuse to settle for words without actions and accountability. We commit ourselves to hold our community to a higher level of integrity, moving forward towards living the beliefs that we state shape us, and these are:
1. We believe the strength of our diversity is one of our greatest resources.
2. We believe in the inherent dignity of each individual.
3. We believe that each individual is uniquely gifted.
4. We believe that each individual will be empowered to cultivate their unique gifts to reach their success.
5. We believe teaching and learning are active and lifelong processes.
6. We believe in creating a safe social, emotional and physical environment to allow for authentic connections and trusted relationships.
7. We believe that working together with families and support networks is essential to student success.
8. We believe in meeting the basic physical, mental, and emotional needs for our HCPS community to allow students to reach their fullest potential.
9. We believe in continuous improvement through innovation, taking risks, solving problems, having fun and expressing joy.
10. We believe in creating a school environment that promotes well-being and resilience for all.
Here is what we want our students to know: We love you. We respect you. We believe in you and we will support you. We will work for a future for you that is safe, and just, and bright.