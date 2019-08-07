Harrisonburg school officials discuss plan for second high school

This week, officials with Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) announced the plan for the second high school.

The second high school will be built with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while the current high school will emphasize fine arts.

School officials said the decision comes as an effort to give each school its own "special character and identity" following a resounding request from the community.

"We've designed a set of STEM focused classrooms and a set of spaces for HHS2," said Deb Fitzgerald, Chair of the Harrisonburg City Public School Board. "We're beginning to look at HHS1, when it loses about half its students, and thinking about how to re-adapt the spaces for fine arts, music, and dance."

Fitzgerald said this plan saves resources by not requiring HCPS to retrofit the current school for state-of-the-art STEM technology and by not building an expensive auditorium on the new high school.

Both schools will have their own athletic teams.

According to Fitzgerald, students will be assigned a home school through district boundaries, but will be able to take advantage of the facilities and academic programs at both schools.

Transportation between the two high schools would be provided.

Once preliminary design drawings are provided by the architect and builders in late August, the design committee will review the drawings and recommend any changes.

During this stage, a preliminary cost will be presented and any adjustments to the design will be made to keep the project within budget.

Once the design committee has approved the revised drawings, the design will be presented to the School Board for review.