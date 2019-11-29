Harrisonburg shops offer deals for Small Business Saturday

The Saturday after Black Friday is known as "Small Business Saturday."

Jeslyn Stiles who is the director of marketing for Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance said it is a day to celebrate small businesses and to support them.

"We're encouraging people to think outside of the big box store, outside of Amazon.com, these flash deals to get a big TV, and just shop small downtown and support their local small businesses, their local family and local economy," said Stiles.

Stiles said when people shop local, they meet who they are giving their money to, and in turn that money goes back into the city.

"We're really trying to foster the spirit of giving by giving back to our community by shopping small this holiday season, so I hope to see a lot of people downtown in November onward," said Stiles.

There are a lot of different Small Business Saturday deals going on in downtown Harrisonburg.

Oasis will have "Santa's Attic" which is a place for kids-only shopping. The attic will have hand-made gifts for $20 or less.

Horizon Gifts will do a wire wrap pendant workshop from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The Friendly Fermenter will offer 10% off gift certificates and merchandise. There will also be home-brewing kits available.

For a full list of specials, click here.