Harrisonburg student to serve as a page in General Assembly

As our state leaders meet this week in Virginia's capital for the General Assembly, an eighth-grader from Thomas Harrison Middle School will also be joining them in Richmond throughout this legislative session as a page.

Alex said he's looking forward to getting an inside look of politics in Virginia and learn how he can help make a difference.

13-year-old Alex Warren was selected out of a small number of students in the Commonwealth to help in the House of Delegates this session.

He said he first found out about the program from one of his teachers at school.

"I was told about it from the advance specialist learning, the advance learning specialist and she just came into my civic's class and was like hey look at this, you can go up to Richmond," Warren said.

Then in October, he submitted his application with a 300-word essay on a local issue of his choice and a reference from Del. Tony Wilt on why he should be selected.

Alex said once he found out he got in his family and teachers were excited for him.

Each week from Jan 6. to March 6. he will work, eat and sleep in Richmond while he helps out Delegates. Pages will stay in a hotel that is provided to them and will receive a weekly allowance for meals. He will also be paid for his time.

Melinda Warren, Alex's mom, said she's proud of her son but like most mothers, she is a little worried.

"I am very nervous to send him off to Richmond, with all these 13-year-olds," Warren said. "But I think he'll have a great time and this is a great opportunity for him."

While Alex may be busy in Richmond he will also have school work that his teachers have provided for him to do online. He will return every Friday afternoon for the weekends and head back to Richmond on Sunday's.

Alex said he would like to thank his Aunt Betsy for helping him in his application process to get everything together and sent out.