Harrisonburg to conduct downtown parking study

The City of Harrisonburg's Downtown Parking Study is officially underway, and city staff wants to hear from you.

"We are studying the parking inventory downtown, and finding ways to better utilize our resources," said Brian Shull, director of Economic Development for Harrisonburg. "We've been growing at a very rapid pace over the last 10 years."

The last parking study was conducted in 2009, and according to the city, a lot has changed since then.

"We want to see what's going to happen over the next 10 years," Shull said, "and really understand how we can best utilize our parking."

The process will include public input engagement activities like stakeholder and citizen meetings. City staff hopes residents and business leaders will be very active in the process to ensure the best product possible.

Dates of public meetings will be announced through the city's website and social media pages.