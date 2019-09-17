Harrisonburg to host proposed sign ordinance panel discussion on Wednesday

Harrisonburg city leaders want feedback from residents on proposed changes to the city's sign ordinance.

Members of the public are invited to a panel discussion hosted by Harrisonburg's Planning and Community Development Department on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the proposed new sign ordinance comes as a result of the Supreme Court devision Reed v. The Town of Gilbert which determined localities cannot regulate signate based upon the content of the sign.

The changes made to the city's ordinance include addressing any content-based language, providing the option for temporary signs and adjusting the ordinance to be more reader-friendly.

The proposed sign ordinance would replace the current sign ordinance.

The panel discussion starts at 4:00 p.m. at Harrisonburg City Hall in Room 11. The first public input session on this topic was held on January 17 and a public comment period ended at the end of January.

More information about the sign ordinance update can be found by clicking here.

Comments on the proposed sign ordinance will be accepted until Sept. 27 and can be submitted by emailing Rachel.Drescher@HarrisonburgVA.gov.

