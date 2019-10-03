Harrisonburg to start new phase of downtown construction soon

Construction in downtown Harrisonburg will pick up again next week as crews will start work on the intersection of Main and Wolfe streets.

The project will include turning more of the concrete sidewalks in the area into brick sidewalks.

Crews will begin removing the traffic signal at the intersection on Monday, October 7. Drivers on Wolfe Street will face a stop sign at the intersection with the stop light coming down.

The construction is part of the Main Street Streetscape project, which aims to improve Main Street for pedestrians and to beautify it.

"We want to make it more attractive to come and park and walk downtown. Or bike downtown," Michael Parks, the director of communications for the City of Harrisonburg, said. "Then check out some of the different businesses and locations that we have here on Main Street."

Parks said the goal is to extend the downtown feel farther north in Harrisonburg.

The city hopes to have the project done by early November.