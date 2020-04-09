Harrisonburg tractor trailer driver killed in I-81 crash

A Harrisonburg driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 81 early Thursday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, at 4:20 a.m. on April 9, a 2000 International tractor trailer was heading north on I-81 when, at the 244.6 mile marker in the Harrisonburg area, the truck ran off the right side of the roadway, hit a guardrail, and overturned.

Police say the driver, identified as 49-year-old Mark G. Deavers, of Harrisonburg, was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Severe thunderstorms had passed through the area about half an hour earlier, and wind gusts were picking up around the Shenandoah Valley, but it's unclear if weather was related at all.

Virginia State Police responded to the scene, along with Harrisonburg Fire and EMS, as well as VDOT.

This death sadly marks the fourth in just the last two weeks in the Shenandoah Valley in which drivers were not wearing seat belts at the time of crashes. One of those was along Rt. 33 in Rockingham County, one along Mine Branch Rd. in Crimora, and one on Rt. 881 in Rockingham County.

It also marks the second death of a truck driver on a 40-mile stretch of Interstate 81 in less than 36 hours, after a fatal crash Tuesday night in Augusta County near mile marker 207.