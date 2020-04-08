Harrisonburg woman seeks help of people who can sew to complete order of 1,000 face masks

Jennifer Tullo said she has a lot of friends who work in the health care industry, which inspired her to make face masks to sell on her website and donate a mask to local health care workers for each one she sold.

She said she posted the masks for sale on a Thursday and by Saturday that week, she had sold 500 masks, which means she will have to make 1,000 total. Tullo is now asking the community for their help to make the order possible.

"We are desperate for anyone who can sew. Sewing machine would be great. If you have a sewing machine, you've never learned, I can not tell you enough that this would be the perfect time to learn," said Tullo.

She said her biggest need is for people who can sew, but she is also looking for folks who would cut out patterns on fabric.

Her goal in making the masks is simple: to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

"I would love to see Harrisonburg go 100%, every store you're in, everyone's face is covered... that'd be really cool, and I'm going to do what I can to donate masks to the cause in general," said Tullo.

The masks use the Olson pattern and have a space for a HEPA filter to add an extra layer of protection.

Tullo is accepting donations of T-shirts, HEPA filters and elastic hair ties. Donations can be placed in a bin at The Nest Yoga Studio, located at 315 Lucy Drive in Harrisonburg.

She said they will be transparent about the profits made off of the masks since she is opening this up to more of a community project. According to Tullo, her goal is to eventually reimburse people who have donated supplies with any extra profits from the project.

Directions on how to make your own mask, or to learn more about Tullo's project, check out her blog post.

