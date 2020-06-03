Harrisonburg woman takes on racial injustice, starts company

Cynthia Ruff is starting a social injustice, inclusion and belonging consulting business.

Ruff, who works in JMU's multicultural programs department, says now is the right time to start it.

"We're in a very unique situation, it's a pandemic and so on top of you know black people being murdered for sleeping in their homes, potentially writing a bad check and jogging, they also have to deal with all of these other things," Ruff told WHSV on Tuesday.

Ruff said she is focused on making conversations happen and educating people on social justice for marginalized communities. She said she plans on holding zooms and other virtual events to educate people.

In light of recent events, Ruff's advice for white people to support the black community is to call out family members and friends when they make racist jokes and and call out problematic practices in the workplace.

Ruff also provided a quote by Martin Luther King Jr. in which he said, "a riot is the voice of the unheard." Ruff told WHSV that people criticizing riots should try to "understand" them instead of "judging."

Ruff's website will be published on Wednesday, we will provide a link to it once it is live.



