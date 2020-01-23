Dozens from Shenandoah Valley to attend March for Life rally in Washington

Thousands are expected to descend on the nation's capital on Friday for the annual "March for Life" rally, including a group from the Shenandoah Valley.

On Friday, more than 50 people will board a bus at the Blessed Sacrament church in Harrisonburg to be among the thousands pushing against abortion.

"We march because we want our country to defend the rights of unborn children," said Maura Smith, the organizer of the trip. "We believe one day, the idea of abortion will be as appalling as the idea of slavery."

The march happens on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the supreme court decision which made abortion legal in all 50 states.

Smith said she's gone almost every year in the past 20 years.

"We all have a right to life, and we need to speak up for those who can't speak for themselves," she said. "We believe in caring for the women whether they can keep their child or not, and offering the resources they need."

The White House says President Trump will become the first president to attend March for Life.

Trump has made it a priority to embrace social conservatives, particularly on the issue of abortion. In past years, he has sent members of his administration to speak at the march and has spoken via a video link. He’s going in person to this week’s event.

“See you on Friday ... Big Crowd!” Trump tweeted Wednesday as he returned to the White House after a trip to Switzerland.

“We are so excited for him to experience in person how passionate our marchers are about life and protecting the unborn,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life.

The rally begins at noon on Friday.