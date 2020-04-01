Harrisonburg yard sign company leaves message in front of hospital

To show the community's support during difficult times, a yard sign company in Harrisonburg decided to share a message with staff outside Sentara RMH Medical Center.

Kaitlyn Gilkeson, the owner of Card My Yard Harrisonburg, said she's always loved sending messages to people in a big way.

"So I saw it on Facebook and I thought it would be a great way to connect with the community and bring joy and positivity to others," Gilkeson said.

Her normal day-to-day job is working with Rockingham County Public Schools as a secretary in their central office.

But in the mornings and late at night, she said she's able to set up signs just to make other people's days.

She said she knew with the speed of COVID-19, she wanted to try and make doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff's day a little brighter.

"Sometimes we're going through hard times and people need that inspiration and encouragement to keep going," Gilkeson said. "I just wanted to show our appreciation for all the staff at the hospital. I know this is a difficult time, but we support them."

In a Facebook post, Sentara RMH Medical Center thanked Gilkeson for the sign donation and said they could not agree more.

Gilkeson said next week, she plans on changing the message and moving it to another location around the hospital.

On Thursday, Gilkeson will be putting up another sign outside White Birch Communities in Rockingham County to thank the assisted living staff there.

