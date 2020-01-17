Harrisonburg's Deputy Police Chief meets with community

Harrisonburg's new deputy police chief has been on the job for one month, and says, his vision for the friendly city is clear: he wants to practice community policing.

Camacho, who came to Harrisonburg after spending 25 years as an officer in Camden, New Jersey, said he plans to "change the narrative" and bridge gaps between officers and the community.

"I want to be a participant," said Camacho during an interview with WHSV. "That way I can show my commitment as far as being part of this community."

Camacho served as the guest speaker at the Northeast Neighborhood Association Meeting Thursday night at the Lucy F. Simms Center. In front of a small crowd, he explored his time as an officer in Camden and answered questions about his future in Harrisonburg.

He said he wants transparency and trust between the community and the police department.

