Harrisonburg's public works looks for feedback on protecting Chesapeake Bay

Harrisonburg's Public Works Department is looking for the community's feedback on an effort to protect the Chesapeake Bay as it develops its second phase of the Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) Action Plan.

The Mountain View Drive Stream Restoration Project is one of the city's efforts to reduce waste into the bay | Photo: WHSV

Rebecca Stimson, the environmental compliance manager for Harrisonburg Public Works, said that the plan is a requirement by the Department of Environmental Quality that shows ways the city will remove phosphorus, nitrogen, and sediment from the Chesapeake Bay and local watershed.

"If you were to look at the plan and say, 'Hey, I would like more street sweeping on my street,' or 'you should consider doing more stream restorations,' that's what we're looking for," said Stimson.

The first phase required a 5% reduction of pollutants, and the next phase from 2018 to 2023 requires a 35% reduction.

"It's really important for our local ecosystem, as well as making sure that everybody in Virginia has a clean Chesapeake Bay to enjoy," said Stimson.

The comment period is open until October 8, 2019. Comments can be submitted in writing to Rebecca Stimson at Rebecca.Stimson@HarrisonburgVA.gov or by mail to 320 E. Mosby Road, Harrisonburg, Va, 22801.

You can review an online version of the plan here.