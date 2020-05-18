Harrisonurg gym reopens with outdoor workouts

After being closed for more than two months, on Monday, Crossfit Harrisonburg reopened their doors with a small change in their workout classes.

Each mat is wiped down with sanitizer after use.

Maria Hayden, with Crossfit Harrisonburg, said she was excited to reopen again after not realizing her last class, in March, would be the last one she would teach in person for weeks.

She said they normally have more than 100 members work out at the gym and it was sad to not be able to see them as she normally does throughout the week.

"You don't know what you're missing until you don't have it anymore," Hayden said.

But now, their garage door in the back of the building is open and will be the center for workout classes throughout the week for members.

Crossfit Harrisonburg is staying within the guidelines of Phase 1 of Gov. Northam's 'Forward Virginia' blueprint for reopening by holding classes outside.

In front of the garage door are ten mats spaced out to make sure each class only stays at ten people and all are socially distant from each other. Hayden said the gym is in a transition period to get members back in their workout routines.

So for the next two weeks, no workout machine or equipment will be used.

"It's not what they're used to, we're not using the barbell, we're not using the pull-up rig, and we're not using machines," Hayden said. "I just think everybody is just excited to get their blood flowing again in a group atmosphere."

Members must sign up for a class ahead of time and sanitation procedures have increased at the facility.

"We have a bunch of wipes and rags inside and after every workout, you will be wiping down your mat and your space to protect everyone," Hayden said.

But Hayden said the classes are just as energizing as they've been in the past, with a whiteboard in front of the mats that details which workout to do and music playing to get your blood moving.

"I mean, being open at all is better than being closed, and even if we only get to see ten people at a time, we still get that socialization, and people still get their workouts in," Hayden said.

For more information on classes, you can click here.