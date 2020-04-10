Harrsionburg Police say they've seen a dramatic decrease in crime because of COVID-19

As people across the Shenandoah Valley are social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus, the Harrisonburg Police Department has had lower volumes of calls during the past few weeks.

Officer Hunter McKenzie, with the Harrisonburg Police Department, said calls regarding business crimes have significantly decreased.

"Shoplifting, suspicious people, things like that, that a lot of store owners would call in about," McKenzie said. "Now we're not getting those calls because the stores are closed or security is a little bit heightened because they're counting the number of people going and coming."

But they have seen slight increases in some crime.

"We've seen a little bit of increase in domestic violence, nothing too dramatic, but when you are home more often with those people, tensions do sometimes rise, so those have increased a slight amount," McKenzie said.

McKenzie said they are expecting crime to gradually increase back to normal in the future when the stay at home orders are lifted.

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the sheriff's office numbers have been down across the board, including at the jail during this time.

Calls to domestic violence hotlines increased by 76% statewide in March. That's according to the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance. The group compiles data on shelter services for 65 facilities.

If you need help in a domestic violence situation, there are several hotlines available, including options to text if speaking on the phone is not an option:

• Crisis Text Line: Text hello to 741741

• National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

• Suicide prevention hotline: 1-800-273-8255