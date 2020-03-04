Hatcher takes coaching opportunity with Bridgewater basketball

Former Robert E. Lee High School basketball coach Jarrett Hatcher has taken a new opportunity allowing him to step back on the court as a coach.

"I didn't know that I would ever be back in basketball," Hatcher said.

Hatcher has coached basketball since he was in college at Bridgewater College. He was a student assistant before moving up to student assistant coach at the school.

From 1992 to 2003, Hatcher assisted with the varsity team at Lee and was the head coach of the junior varsity team. From 2003 to 2011, he was the assistant coach. He took over the program as head coach in 2011, and he led the team to state victory in 2017.

After a car crash and DWI charge in 2017, to which Hatcher pleaded guilty in 2018, he had to leave those days in the past, but he says the time away from coaching has been good for him.

"It was really enjoyable not to be coaching, I'd never in my life had a break," Hatcher said.

However, in the past year, he said coaching was something he often thought about, and a new opportunity became available.

Instead of getting back on the court at Staunton High School, though, Hatcher will be on the sidelines of his Alma Mater, coaching the Eagles at Bridgewater College.

Hatcher is joining the Bridgewater Men's Basketball coaching staff as an assistant coach, and is excited for the new challenge of college hoops.

"I've got to learn so much, and that's going to be the hard part. I've been in coaching for a long time, but I've got to adapt," Hatcher said.

While it might be hard, Hatcher said he feels like he's done as much as he could at the high school level.

"To follow my dad and win a state title, college seemed like the next progression, and I didn't know I would ever have that opportunity," Hatcher said.

He said he is excited to bring a different perspective to the team through his many years of experience of coaching high school ball.

He's also looking forward to being a part of Coach Enright's vision, but most of all, he says he's excited to be on a team again.

Hatcher said he is grateful for the opportunity and for all of the support he's received from the community.