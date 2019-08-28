Have you ever had a pawpaw? It’s making a comeback in Virginia

Have you ever heard of a pawpaw, or even had the chance to eat one? Well, now you’ve got a better chance, because the tropical fruit is making a comeback in Virginia.

The fruit was once a common staple for Native Americans and the colonial settlers in Virginia. It’s even rumored that two United State presidents loved the fruit.

“Both George Washington and Thomas Jefferson are said to have been passionate about pawpaws, which they planted and cultivated at Mount Vernon and Monticello. The pawpaw is the largest edible fruit native to North America. It was first documented in 1540 by a Portuguese explorer on an expedition to the New World who noticed Native Americans eating the fruit,” a release said.

Pawpaw looks similar to a mango, and is often used as an ingredient in jams, jellies, pies, tarts, smoothies and ice cream.

“Pawpaw grows in approximately 26 states, mainly in the eastern region of the country, and it is believed to have been spread throughout the region by Native American tribes. Even today, pawpaw can still be found at Mount Vernon and Monticello,” a release said.

If you are interested in learning more about the fruit, then check out the Pawpaw Production and Marketing Workshop on Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Virginia State University’s Randolph Farm Pavilion in Petersburg. For more information and registration, click here.