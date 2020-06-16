Health Official: You still need to wear a mask

As the Commonwealth reopens, health officials say you still need to wear a mask.

Governor Northam's order requires masks in certain indoor businesses. | Credit: WHSV

Doctor Laura Kornegay with the Central Shenandoah Health District told WHSV on Monday that wearing a mask still goes a long to make sure that re-opening is safe.

"Surrounding states, as they've loosened up some of the social distancing guidelines, there's been a resurgence of disease and we certainly want to try to avoid that in Virginia," Kornegay said.

Kornegay said it's good to wear a mask anytime you're within six feet of someone else - ordering food at a restaurant, even if you're outside falls in this category. She also recommends wearing a mask in common areas of a building when you could potentially pass other people.

Kornegay said masks are not necessary when exercising.