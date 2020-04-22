Health department allows COVID-19 case info to be shared between some facilities

While it's been noted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that the Virginia Department of Health cannot legally share information on cases at specific facilities without the facility's permission, the department issued a memo on Wednesday about one situation where information sharing is allowed between partners.

On Tuesday, Dr. Norman Oliver, the Virginia State Health Commissioner, announced that long-term care facilities – which have seen some of the worst effects of coronavirus outbreaks, locally, on a state level, and nationally – can share information on positive COVID-19 cases with skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) in neighboring areas.

The department says the State Health Commissioner, under Section 32.1-41 of the Code of Virginia, has the authority to release public health information if it's pertinent to an investigation.

But while the relevant health care providers are permitted to share information with each other to investigate the spread of COVID-19, the department says the details will remain confidential and will still not be released to the public, per the Code of Virginia.

Tammie Smith, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health, previously provided this explanation to WHSV on why the health department cannot legally share information on outbreaks at facilities without the facility's express agreement:

The State Health Commissioner is required by Va. Code § 32.1-41 to preserve the anonymity of each patient and practitioner whose medical records are examined as part of a disease investigation. Disease reports submitted to VDH are confidential per § 32.1-36, and that section provides that the patient’s identity and disease state shall be confidential. VDH is not able to release disease information at the facility level to the media, because that would compromise the anonymity of the patient. In addition, per § 32.1-38, neither the name of any person reported to VDH nor the name of any person making a report shall be disclosed to the public. According to Va. Code § 32.1-3, “person” means an “individual, corporation, partnership or other legal entity.” Thus, VDH cannot release the name of a facility that made a disease report.

The health department notes that many essential health care employees work at multiple facilities to serve Virginia's most vulnerable populations in this pandemic, and they say sharing case information between long-term care facilities and skilled nursing facilities will help better coordinate coronavirus response for the safety of employees and patients.

