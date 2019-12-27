Health department closes Parrot Island to shellfish harvesting

Parrot Island has been closed by the Virginia Health Department to shellfish harvesting.

Waters around Parrot Island in the Rappahannock River in Middlesex County are closed to harvesting oysters and clams, starting Dec. 27. No end date for the closure has been set.

The closure comes after the health department was notified of a Norovirus outbreak in Colorado linked to shellfish harvested from the area.

The affected shellfish are bivalve mollusks, including oysters and clams, but not crabs or finfish, the health department says.

For more information, click here.