Health department identifies 1st positive COVID-19 case in Pendleton County

The first positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Pendleton County, West Virginia.

The Pendleton County Health Department made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday night.

Earlier this week, Hardy County announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

As of 8:25 p.m. on April 1, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) had confirmed a total of 191 positive coronavirus cases in the state which has yet to be updated with the case in Pendleton County.

Medical providers in the state are required to report test results to their local health departments, which then provide them to DHHR, which updates their state website each day.

Private commercial labs also have to send their test results to DHHR. However, state officials say the reporting of negative and pending tests from commercial labs has been inconsistent, resulting in delays in reporting.

The Pendleton County Health Department urged its followers on Facebook to stay at home, continue good handwashing and cover coughs and sneezes. The agency said if one develops COVID-19 symptoms such as a dry cough, fever and/or shortness of breath, to contact their healthcare provider for further instructions.