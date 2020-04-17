Health district director says Dept. of Health COVID-19 cases are "significantly underestimated"

As coronavirus cases and deaths rise around Virginia, it's important to know who is and isn't counted in those tallies.

Dr. Colin Greene, Lord Fairfax Health District Director, said there are likely thousands of additional COVID-19 cases that will never be counted.

"There are probably, almost certainly, a lot more cases than what we're counting out there," Greene said. "Particularly in younger people, the symptoms tend to be fairly mild and they might be mistaken for a common cold and the person might never see care."

He said the numbers available on the Virginia Department of Health website show confirmed cases, as well as others with COVID-19 symptoms who haven't been tested.

Those are referred to as "clinical diagnoses" and were addressed by Dr. Norm Oliver, Virginia's health commissioner, in a press briefing Wednesday. Essentially, doctors determine a patient has the virus based on their symptoms or exposure without using a laboratory test, of which supplies remain limited.

"If you have a person who was known to have COVID-19, and their spouse then develops a cough and a fever, there really wouldn't be any great need to test that person," Greene said. "Now that flu season is over, it's extremely likely to be COVID-19 also."

Those cases are entered into the state system as "presumptive positive" cases.

Greene said in the Lord Fairfax District, which includes Page and Shenandoah counties, 85 to 90 percent of their cases are from positive lab tests, all of which must be reported to the Virginia Department of Health.

But Greene said private labs are not required to report tests that come back negative to the health department, so many of those tests that have been run do not appear in the state data. For instance, right now, according to the VDH, there have been 2,016 tests performed in the Lord Fairfax Health District. But Dr. Greene says those numbers are almost certainly higher.

"If somebody sees their private doctor and they're tested for COVID-19 and that test comes back negative and sent to a private lab, we might not ever know about it, so it's kinda hard to put it on the website if you don't know about it," Greene said.

Considering that, it's likely that the percentage of people who receive tests that test positive - more than 15% based on the latest VDH data - is actually lower, if all negative tests were taken into account.

Greene said the number of cases in Virginia is likely to be "significantly underestimated" because of this, but the number of COVID-19 deaths is accurate.

"The attending physician would have to decide if whether, for example, it was the cancer that killed the patient, or a heart attack that killed the patient, or it was the coronavirus," Greene said. "I think in most cases if there was any coronavirus involved in the process of the patient dying, it will be counted on that list."

However, researchers generally agree that, on a global scale, COVID-19 deaths are likely under-counted as well, because port-mortem testing for COVID-19 is not a standard in all places and people have died with symptoms before being tested for the virus.

State health commissioner Dr. Oliver has also explained that the data on deaths provided by the Virginia Department of Health is almost always delayed by a day or several from when deaths occurred because the same people in local health districts responsible for tracing the hundreds of contacts a person with a positive test may have had are the ones responsible for entering data into the state system, and their first priority is contact tracing to prevent community spread.

The Lord Fairfax Health District covers Shenandoah, Page, Frederick, Warren, and Clarke counties, as well as the city of Winchester. As of April 17, they had confirmed 6 cases in Clarke County, 76 in Frederick County, 10 in Page County, 33 in Shenandoah County, 22 in Warren County, and 22 in Winchester, with 7 identified outbreaks throughout the district, including 2 in long-term care facilities, 3 in healthcare settings, and 2 in congregate settings