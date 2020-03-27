Health insurance options available for laid off employees, lost health insurance benefits

The State Corporation Commission’s (SCC) Bureau of Insurance reminds Virginians that health insurance options are available for those who have recently been laid off or have lost health insurance benefits through their employer.

“In light of the rapidly evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, it’s especially important to have health insurance now because most comprehensive health insurance plans, as well as Medicare and Medicaid, are providing increased benefits and coverages related to coronavirus testing and treatments that may be cost-prohibitive for individuals without health insurance," Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott A. White, said.

Health insurance coverage options are as follows: