Health officials recommend getting the flu shot by Halloween

Doctors suggest people get their flu shot by Halloween.

Dr. Audrey Burnett said getting the flu shot by Halloween is ideal because peak season is coming up | PHOTO: WHSV

Dr. Audrey Burnett, an associate professor of health sciences at James Madison University, explained why Halloween is the suggested deadline.

"The sooner someone is vaccinated, the better, but especially by Halloween is ideal, simply because we are coming up on that peak season," said Burnett.

She said people can get the flu year-round, but peak season is in the fall and winter because more people are inside and come into contact with the virus.

Burnett said those who get the vaccine are not only protected, but protecting everyone they come into contact with who may not be able to get the shot, such as infants and people with chronic illnesses.

"It's important to understand that the more protection we are kind of providing to a community, the better off, and maybe we can lessen the severity of any given flu season," said Burnett.

She said no flu shot is 100% effective, but even a shot that is only 10% effective is better than none at all.

She also suggested people speak with their insurance company before getting the vaccine, because many will cover the cost depending on where you get it.