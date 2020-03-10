Health officials report 6th presumptive case of COVID-19 in Virginia

A sixth person in Virginia has tested positive for coronavirus, according to health officials in Loudoun County in northern VIrginia, pending confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control.

The presumptive case is a resident of the county in his or her 40s. The person is believed to have come in contact with a person with COVID-19 while attending Christ Church, Georgetown in Washington, D.C., where the rector was confirmed as a coronavirus patient, resulting in a mass request for hundreds of people who attended the church to self-quarantine.

The Loudoun County resident was brought to the attention of the Loudoun County Health Department early Tuesday morning, following testing for the novel coronavirus by the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond (Virginia's state lab). The positive test result is considered a presumptive positive, pending confirmatory testing by CDC.

The patient is said to be doing well and is isolated at home.

“We know the risk of coronavirus disease—or COVID-19—increases among close contacts of infected persons,” said Loudoun County Health Department Director David Goodfriend, MD, MPH. “In this case, based on the results of our contact investigation to date, the risk to the general Loudoun community remains low.”

“We anticipated that a case of COVID-19 would be diagnosed in our community at some point,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis J. Randall. “It is important that we all follow the prevention guidance issued by the CDC to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.”

Late Monday night, Virginia health officials announced they had discovered two new cases of the novel coronavirus in the commonwealth, bringing the total number of cases confirmed by state authorities to six: the Loudoun County case, the two cases announced Monday, and three cases previously announced.

The Virginia Department of Health said in a news release the two new presumptive positive cases on Monday are in separate parts of northern Virginia: Fairfax and Spotsylvania County.

The person who tested positive in Fairfax lives in the same home where another person tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. It is not a matter of "community transmission," according to Virginia's Department of Health.

"The individual traveled on the same Nile River cruise as her husband. On March 5, when her husband was tested, she was asked to self-quarantine, stay home and avoid contact with others and has been compliant. When she developed minor respiratory illness symptoms, the Health Department determined that testing was warranted and specimens were sent to the Virginia state laboratory on March 8. The resident is currently doing well but was hospitalized while testing was completed," a press release stated.

The health department says risk to the community is low because she complied with requests to self-quarantine.

Meanwhile, the fifth patient, in their 50s, who tested positive in Spotsylvania County was not connected to the cases in Fairfax and is under medical care and stable, according to the physician providing care.

Investigators are tracing the contacts of the Spotsylvania County resident.

Earlier on Monday, the Virginia Department of Health announced that three patients by that point had tested positive for COVID-19, with the third patient in Arlington County. According to a press release, the positive result returned by a state-level test on Sunday evening is considered a 'presumptive positive,' pending confirmation by the CDC.

One of those positive tests came from an Arlington County resident in their 60s who recently returned from international travel and developed fever, cough and shortness of breath after getting home. The person is receiving medical care and is recovering. Officials say the individual had limited contact with others.

The other two cases involved a a Marine Base Quantico resident and a Fairfax City resident. All three initial cases were exposed through international travel.

Most people don't suffer much from COVID-19, but it can cause severe illness in the elderly (One of the 2 Fairfax City patients has been identified as being his 80s) and people with existing health problems.

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. In a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can cause death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Avoid contact with sick people.

• Avoid non-essential travel.