Now is still a good time to get your flu vaccine

Although it's December and the flu season is in full swing, health officials still urge you to get your flu shot if you have not done so yet.

Tammy Sours, with Valley Health Page Memorial Hospital, said this year there was an early start of admitting patients with flu-like symptoms.

She said the flu season can start as early as October and last until May. Sours said it's never too late to get the vaccine, but make sure you get it.

Officials at Valley Health said doctors tend to see the peak of the season at the start of the new year. Sours said this happens because more people are in contact because of the holidays.

"People are in close quarters, or are going out shopping you know or touching the grocery carts more often," Sours said. "We should be making sure we are wiping them down. The last person to use it could have coughed or sneezed on it. Then you pick up the grocery cart and have picked up those germs."

Sours said along with getting a flu shot keeping good health habits like washing your hands can help prevent getting the flu.

