Healthcare professionals urge shoppers to be mindful of hazardous toys this season

‘Tis the season for holiday shopping. While you are out buying gifts for the little ones, health care professionals are urging shoppers to be more mindful.

Source: MGN

The latest statistics from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, report there were around 251,700 toy-related injuries in 2017. Choking hazards are one of the biggest risks children face when playing with toys.

That is why it is so important to read the labels of toys before putting them in your cart to purchase.

"Go by their age to make sure that you're not buying things that are choking hazards and that has removable parts, just in case they are small enough to get those parts off and in their mouth or can give to younger siblings," Heather Mongold, the assistant office manager of Emergicare of Harrisonburg, said.

The World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. has compiled a list of nominees for 2019’s “10 Worst Toy” list, which includes a photo of the item and why it is hazardous.