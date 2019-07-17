Heat exhaustion, stroke risk higher with higher temperatures

With the temperatures as hot as they are, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are more common, especially for those who are spending a lot of time outside.

(Courtesy: MGN)

"Heat exhaustion is often confused with heat stroke,” Dr. Kristamarie Collman, a physician at Augusta Health Urgent Care, said. “So when we think about heat exhaustion, we can think about that as the precursor to heat stroke."

Dr. Collman said heat stroke and heat exhaustion have similar symptoms, but heat stroke requires immediate medical attention.

"You are no longer experiencing heavy sweating as well, so with heat exhaustion, people are sweating a lot,” Dr. Collman said. “But with heat stroke, you're not sweating as often. Like I mentioned, the nausea, the vomiting."

She said other signs of heat exhaustion include nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps and fatigue.

If you’re experiencing heat stroke, you often stop sweating, you can go see hallucinations and ultimately become unresponsive.

Dr. Collman said some people, like those with chronic illnesses, are more at risk of heat-related illnesses. She said if you’re experiencing heat exhaustion, you should go inside, change into cool, loose clothing and drink water.

If you’re experiencing heat stroke, you should call 911 immediately.