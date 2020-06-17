Heat lightning is a MYTH: Here's why

Heat lightning is a myth. While the idea of heat lightning is actually lightning, there's no such thing as heat lightning.

Some people believe heat lightning is generated from hot and humid conditions. Maybe you heard the same old story as you were growing up. In the heart of the summer, you might see a distant storm and call it 'heat lightning.'

There's no such phenomenon as heat lightning. What your seeing is a thunderstorm, that is just too far away to hear the thunder.

Hot and humid conditions alone do not make lightning, but thunderstorms do form from hot and humid conditions.

We can really rephrase heat lightning and call it distant lightning because that's what it is. During the nighttime, you can see lightning from up to 100 miles away, but you only hear thunder typically if you are within 15 miles of the lightning.

In our area, it's common for the Potomac Highands to see lightning as far away as Pennsylvania, and in the Valley, you can watch lightning from storms as far away as Roanoke or Richmond.

Distant lightning is completely safe to observe. It's far enough away that it does not pose a threat. As soon as you hear thunder however, it's time to go indoors. When thunder roars, go indoors!