Heather Heyer Foundation to sponsor youth social justice workshops

As Charlottesville observes the second anniversary of the tragedy of Aug. 12, 2017, a special project involving young people will honor the memory of slain activist Heather Heyer.

The Heather Heyer Foundation and the nonprofit The Sum are joining forces to create a social justice initiative for young people called Heyer Voices.

The four-month-long Saturday workshops are designed to develop non-violent direct action projects for juniors and seniors from area schools.

Elliott Cisneros, Executive Director at The Sum, says it's about giving voice to young people.

"We are really wanting to give voice – as the name suggests, Heyer Voices is about people having voices around issues of social justice. We have a lot to learn from young people," he said.

The first workshop is the weekend of Sept. 27 and 28. Students who are interested can apply by clicking here.

