Heavy rain possible Monday, flash flooding is a concern

A slow moving cold front will approach the area today, clearing the area later Tuesday. The front will trigger several rounds of scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain will continue overnight into Tuesday morning.

A few thunderstorms mainly before about 8/9pm Monday night. The strongest, more severe storms are expected to the east and north of the area but an isolated strong or severe storm is possible. The main issue is going to be heavy rain.

While many areas would like to see more rain, some have already seen quite a bit especially from storms on Sunday.

The biggest threat from any thunderstorm is very heavy rain. Widespread totals of 1-2"+ possible, which could fall in a short amount of time this afternoon and evening. Rivers, streams and creeks could rise rapidly, along with ponding of water on roadways. Make sure not to attempt to drive over roads covered in water, you don't know how deep it is.

It is important to be aware of changing weather conditions throughout the afternoon. Make sure you have a way to receive any warnings that may be issued, either through a weather radio or your WHSV Weather app.

This time of year, it is always a good idea to have a severe weather plan in place. Know where you would take shelter from a tornado. Basements are ideal, but if you do not have access to a basement, go to the lowest level of your home away from windows, with as many walls between you and the outside as possible.

