Help "Stuff the Bus" over tax free weekend

It is once again time to help "Stuff the Bus" and send kids in the Shenandoah Valley back to school with the supplies they need.

The Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office held its Stuff the Bus event from July 5-7. The Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office collected enough supplies to fill backpacks for more than 600 students and they continue to take additional donations.

The Augusta, Staunton, and Waynesboro; Harrisonburg and Rockingham; and Page districts are holding their Stuff the Bus supply drives over tax free weekend, from August 2-4.

Volunteers will be collecting supplies from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m at Walmart stores in Harrisonburg, Dayton, Timberville, Staunton, Waynesboro, and Luray. There will also be a box to collect supplies at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Port Republic Road.

School supplies will stay in the county where you donate them.

Any school supplies can be donated. During the Shenandoah County drive, the sheriff's office said the items in highest demand were two-inch or three-inch binders and backpacks, which are usually some of the least-donated items.

In past years, volunteers with the United Way of Greater Augusta have collected over $60,000 in supplies and volunteers in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have collected over $140,000. They all want to have any more help this year, with more volunteers too. You can learn more about volunteering with the United Way here.

Here is a list of the most needed supplies requested for donation: