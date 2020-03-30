Help with filing for unemployment benefits in Virginia

Are you currently out of a job or have your hours been reduced? You may qualify for unemployment. The Virginia governor’s order lifted quite a few restrictions on unemployment during the COVID-19 crisis. And you may qualify.

There are two ways to apply right now: over the phone or online. Both require patience, as there are wait times or a slow-loading web site under extreme traffic.

Cherry Dale, with the Virginia Credit Union, helped us put this guide together. She says, if you qualify, the maximum benefit you can receive is $378 a week. She says it does typically take a few weeks to get the first check after you apply and if you are approved, even though the normal one-week waiting period has been waived.

Governor Northam has also waived the requirement to look for work while you receive benefits.

“And they don’t have to be completely unemployed – even if their hours are reduced dramatically they can still apply since the governor has waived the waiting period," said Dale.

If you qualify, you will receive 3 important documents to keep track of. First is a Benefit Rights document that explains what you need to do each week to claim your benefits.

The Monetary Determination document shows how much money you may be eligible to receive.

And most important: A PIN number you will need to claim your weekly benefits or to make inquiries about your claim.

How to Apply:

File for Unemployment through the Virginia Employment Commission. You can file over the phone or online.

www.vec.virginia.gov, or www.vawc.virginia.gov: Be aware of Fraudulent sites!

Contact Center: 866-832-2363. (Monday through Friday 8:15am – 4:30pm.)