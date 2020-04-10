Help with taking care of your parents and grandparents during the health crisis

We’re all worried about our parents and grandparents during this outbreak. We don’t want them leaving the house. That's why we're looking at ways you can help them out during the pandemic so they and their money stay safe.

The best thing you can do for them right now is grocery shop for them so they don’t have to go out and be close to others. This is understandable. There’s a real fear of being exposed to the virus, especially for the elderly, who statistically are much more likely to experience severe complications from the virus.

Drop off groceries on their doorstep. Or help them place online orders that can be delivered to their house.

Remind them to wipe down anything that's brought into the open.

Call and video chat regularly. It's hard being apart from family members. Walk them through Skype or FaceTime, or just pick up the phone and call.

And finally, warn them about scams! The fraudsters are out in full force right now — and you want to help them protect their money, bank account information, and social security numbers.

Just simple reminders you can work into the conversation, like ‘hang up on robocalls’ or ‘don’t press any numbers’ or ‘don’t click on unsolicited emails.’