Here are the restaurants across our area still serving food

On March 23, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the closure of many non-essential businesses and required others to either enforce the state's 10-patron limit and social distancing requirements or close.

(Justin Henry / CC BY 2.0)

When it comes to restaurants, they have all been required to close their dining rooms, but service can continue through delivery, drive-thru, or pickup services, which are considered safe options for receiving food amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately, even before the new requirements took effect, a lot of locally owned restaurants across our area had already closed their doors due to drastic decreases in demand. Some experimented with new delivery and carry-out services, but were unable to keep those new services operating in a way that they could continue to stay open.

For food service workers affected by closures, several downtown Harrisonburg businesses are teaming up to create a pop-up food bank specifically for restaurant workers affected by the outbreak. You can also find information on filing for unemployment benefits here.

But a number of other restaurants across our area have managed to remain open and are working to provide food for our community through what means they can.

Below is a list of businesses in our area that remain open and providing food through delivery or takeout. The list is a constant work-in-progress and we are working to add businesses with the information we receive. If you know of a business operating that isn't on the list, whether that's your restaurant or one you have interacted with, send us an email at newsroom@whsv.com with the restaurant name, location, and some details on how they're still providing food.

Harrisonburg

A Bowl of Good Cafe

• 831 Mt Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22802

• 540-437-9020

• Open for pickup and delivery

Beyond Restaurant & Lounge

• 50 W Water St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

• 540-437-0105

• Open for pickup and delivery

Billy Jack's Shack

• 92 S Main St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

• 540-433-1739

• Open for pickup and delivery

Broad Porch Coffee LLC

• 65 S Main St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

• 540-324-8215

• Open for pickup

Brothers Craft Brewing

• 800 N Main St, Harrisonburg, VA 22802

• 540-421-6599

• Open for pickup

Buffalo Wild Wings

• 291 University Blvd, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

• 540-438-9790

• Open for pickup and delivery

Chick-fil-A

• 1691 E Market St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

• 540-574-2232

• Open for pickup and delivery

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

• 121 Pleasant Valley Rd, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

• 540-574-3099

• Open for pickup and delivery

Domino's Pizza

• 41 Burgess Rd, Harrisonburg, Va., (540) 433-3111

• 31 Miller Cir, Harrisonburg, Va., (540) 433-2300

• Open for pickup and delivery

Dunkin' Donuts

• 291 University Blvd, Harrisonburg, Va.

• 540-217-5517

• Open for pickup

Gray Jay Provisions

• 1311 S High St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

• 540-217-2494

• Open for pickup and delivery

Green and Grains Cafe

• 865 Port Republic Rd, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

• 540-433-1702

• Open for pickup and delivery

Honey Baked Ham and Cafe

• 182 Neff Ave Ste S5, Harrisonburg, VA 2280

• 540-434-5700

• Open for pickup

Jack Brown's Beer and Burger Joint

• 80 S Main St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

• 540-433-5225

• Order for pickup

Jersey Mike's Subs

• 563 University Blvd #146, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

• 540-217-2426

• Open for pickup and delivery

Joe's Griddle & Grill

• 3355 S Main St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

• 540-437-0061

• Open for pickup

Local Chop and Grill House

• 56 W Gay St, Harrisonburg, VA 22802

• 540-801-0505

• Open for pickup

Magnolia's Tacos and Tequila Bar

• 14 E Water St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

• 540-217-5816

• Open for pickup

McDonalds

• 98 S Carlton St | 1880 E Market St | 1091 Port Republic Rd | 2387 S Main St |

• Open for pickup

Moe's Southwest Grille

• 1604 Stone Port Blvd, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

• (888) 818-6637

• Open for pickup or delivery

Mr J.'s Bagel & Deli

• 1635 E Market St | (540) 564-0416

• 1731 S High St | (540) 432-1386

• 8330, 1741 Virginia Ave | (540) 442-1997

• Open for pickup

Outbreak Steakhouse

• 261 University Blvd, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

• (540) 438-0190

• Open for pickup

Little Caesars Pizza

• 52 S Carlton St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

• (540) 438-8080

• Open for pickup and delivery

Pale Fire Brewing Company

• 217 S Liberty St #105, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

• 540-217-5242

• Open for pickup

Panera Bread

• 295 Burgess Rd, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

• 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Open for delivery, takeout, and catering

Restless Moons Brewing

• 120 W Wolfe St, Harrisonburg, VA 22802

• (540) 217-2726

• Open for pickup

Subway

• 854 Port Republic Road, Suite #117 Harrisonburg, VA 22801

• 540-574-3774

• Open for takeout and delivery

Subway

• 2421 South Main Street Harrisonburg, VA 22801

• 540-433-9866

• Open for takeout and delivery

Subway

• 88 Carlton Street Harrisonburg, VA 22801

• 540-433-7827

• Open for takeout and delivery

Subway

• 1741 North Virginia Avenue Harrisonburg, VA 22801

• 540-574-3774

• Open for takeout and delivery

Subway

• 2160 John Wayland Highway Harrisonburg, VA 22801

• 540-433-3443

• Open for takeout and delivery

The Galley

• 2430 S Main St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

• 540-434-3518

• Open for pickup

Vinny's Italian Grill and Pizzeria

• 225 Burgess Rd, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

• 540-564-0105

• Open for pickup and delivery

Wendy's

• 1560 S Main St | 1694 E Market St | 1882 Port Republic Rd

• Open for pickup and delivery

Rockingham County

Bluestone Vineyard

• 4828 Spring Creek Rd, Bridgewater, VA 22812

• 540-828-0099

• Open for pickup

Brix & Columns Vineyard

• 1501 Dave Berry Rd, McGaheysville, VA 22840

• 540-810-0566

• Open for pickup and delivery

Campfire Grill

• 4156 Delwebb Dr, Massanutten, VA 22840

• 540-289-5794

• Open for pickup

CrossKeys Vineyards

• 6011 E Timber Ridge Rd, Mt Crawford, VA 22841

• 540-234-0505

• Open for pickup

Dayton Tavern and Catering Company

• 245 Main St, Dayton, VA 22821

• 540-879-1189

• Open for pickup and delivery

Domino's Pizza

• 630 N Main St, Bridgewater, VA 22812

• (540) 828-1777

• Open for pickup and delivery

Domino's Pizza

• 14809 Spotswood Trail, Elkton, VA 22827

• (540) 298-2220

• Open for pickup and delivery

Domino's Pizza

• 105 S Timber Way, Broadway, VA 22815

• (540) 901-9001

• Open for pickup and delivery

JJ's Soft Serve

• 173 Co-Op Dr, Timberville, VA 22853

• 540-896-9449

• Open for pickup

Marceline Vineyard

• 5887 Cross Keys Rd, Mt Crawford, VA 22841

• 540-212-9798

• Open for pickup

Romano's Italian Bistro

• 40 New Hope Rd, McGaheysville, VA 22840

• (540) 289-5770

• Open for takeout

Showalter Orchard & Greenhouse

• 17768 Honeyville Rd, Timberville, VA 22853

• 540-896-7582

• Open for pickup

Smiley's Ice Cream

• 797 Old Bridgewater Rd, Mt Crawford, VA 22841

• 540-271-2805

• Open for pickup

Subway

• Martin Center 610 North Main Street Bridgewater, VA 22812

• 540-828-2867

• Open for takeout and delivery

The Cracked Pillar

• 403 N Main St, Bridgewater, VA 22812

• 540-237-4563

• Open for pickup

Virginia BBQ & Pizza Company (Massanutten Resort)

• 1822 Resort Dr, Massanutten, VA 22840

• 540-289-4958

• Open for pickup

Your Pie

• 4549-1 Spotswood Trail, Penn Laird, VA 22846

• 540-615-5344

• Open for pickup

Augusta County

Domino's Pizza

• 2927 Stuarts Draft Hwy, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477

• (540) 337-4200

• Open for delivery and takeout

Eastside Smoke Co.

• 300 6th Street, Grottoes, VA, USA

• (540) 705-4339

• Open for pickup

Edelweiss German Restaurant

• 19 Edelweuiss Lane, Staunton, VA 24401

• 540-337-1203

• Open for takeout and delivery

Village Pizza

• 1805 East Side Hwy, Crimora, VA 24431

• (540) 949-0808

• Open for delivery and takeout

Staunton

Chicano Boy Taco

• 240 N Central Ave #6, Staunton, VA 24401

• (540) 569-2105

• Open for takeout and delivery

Cranberry's Grocery & Eatery

• 7 S New St. Staunton, Virginia 24401

• (540) 885-4755

• The eatery is closed but the grocery side of the business remains open for the foreseeable future

Domino's Pizza

• 283 N Central Ave, Staunton, VA 24401

• (540) 885-3311

• Open for delivery and takeout

The Shack

• 105 S Coalter St. Staunton, Virginia 24401

• (540) 490-1961

• Open for curbside pickup and delivery from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday

Waynesboro

Domino's Pizza

• 105 Lew Dewitt Blvd Ste C, Waynesboro, VA 22980

• (540) 932-0000

• Open for delivery and takeout

Golden Corral Buffet

• 51 Apple Tree Lane, Waynesboro, VA 22980

• (540) 941-2486

• Open for pickup

Panera Bread

• 1101 Red Top Orchard Rd, Waynesboro, VA 22980

• 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Open for delivery, takeout, and catering

Little Caesar’s Pizza

• 1327 B, W Broad St, Waynesboro, VA 22980

• 540-943-1167

• Open for pickup and delivery

Chick-fil-A

• 710 Shenandoah Village Dr, Waynesboro, VA 22980

• (540) 932-9209

• Available for pickup

Page County

Anthony's Pizza

• 1432 US 211, Luray, VA 22835

• (540) 743 - 9300

• Available for takeout and delivery

Boxcar Deli & Subs

• 502 1st St, Shenandoah, VA 22849

• (540) 652-1011

• Open for delivery and takeout

Camino Real

• 1599 Highway 340 business South Luray, Virginia 22835

• (540) 743-5300

• Open for to-go orders

Domino's Pizza

• 9 Campbell St, Luray, VA 22835

• (540) 743-4586

• Open for delivery and takeout

Dominico's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

• 19 Luray Shopping Ctr, Luray, VA 22835

• (540) 743 - 2555

• Open for delivery and pickup

Mamma Mia's Italian Restaurant

• 701 S 3rd St, Shenandoah, VA 22849

• (540) 652-6062

• Open for delivery and takeout

Mr. Garcia's Mexican Grille & Cantina

• 211 Quincy Ave, Shenandoah, VA 22849

• (540) 742-8655

• Open for pickup

Rudy's Diner

• 418 N 5th St, Shenandoah, VA 22849

• (540) 652-2002

• Open for delivery and takeout

Shenandoah County

Box Office Brewery

• 177 East King Street, Strasburg, Virginia 22657

• (540) 465-2609

• Open for pickup, growler fills and cans to-go

Curtain Call Coffeehouse Cafe

• 5966 Main St, Mt Jackson, VA 22842

• (540) 477-9004

• Open for pickup, Monday, Wednesday & Thursday - 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; Fridayi & Saturday - 7:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Denny's

• 250 Conicville Rd, Mt Jackson, VA 22842

• 540-477-9332

• Open for carryout and delivery

• 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Denny's

• 119 Hite Ln, Strasburg, VA 22657

• 540-465-9090

• Open for carryout and delivery

• 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Domino's Pizza

• 493 W Reservoir Rd, Woodstock, VA 22664

• (540) 459-2001

• Open for delivery and pickup

Edinburg Mill Restaurant

• 214 South Main Street, Edinburg, VA 22824

• (540) 984-8898

• Open for takeout and curbside pickup: Open Wednesday thru Sunday for takeout and curbside 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Happenings

• 121 N Main St, Woodstock, VA 22664

• (540) 975-2572

• Lunch for take-out or delivery; Lunch menu remains the same and dinner menu will be announced in upcoming days

Nancy's Coffee Bar

• 175 E. King St., Strasburg, Virginia 22657

• (540) 481-9858

• Open for curbside service

Shaffer's Catering, Barbecue and Deli

• 913 S Main St, Woodstock, VA 22664

• (540) 459-3744

• Curbside service for any products available

Southern Kitchen

• 9576 South Congress Street, New Market, Virginia 22844

• (540) 740-3514

• Open for curbside and carry-out meals

The Virginia Farmhouse

• 114 N. Main Street, Woodstock, VA

• (540) 459-9006

• Offers call-in ordering and curbside service

Woodstock Cafe

• 117 S Main St, Woodstock, VA 22664

• (540) 459-8888

• Open for takeout and curbside only

This list was compiled through the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce. For updates and other restaurants and businesses we have may have missed, click here.

Pendleton County

Brandywine Fox’s Pizza Den

• 11600 Blue Gray Trl, Brandywine, WV 26802

• 304-249-5136

• Open for takeout and delivery

If your restaurant is missing from this list, please contact Kyle Rogers at Kyle.Rogers@whsv.com with your restaurant's name, address, and the services you are providing.

