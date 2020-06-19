Here’s what Phase 3 of re-opening will look like in Virginia

On Thursday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam outlined what Phase 3 will look like for Virginia’s reopening, announcing that it won’t start until at least Friday, June 26.

That would be three weeks since most of Virginia began Phase 2 on June 5, followed by Richmond and northern Virginia joining a week later on June 12.

Phase 2 came three weeks after Phase 1, and every new reopening phase has begun on a Friday, starting each one with a weekend.

But what exactly will Phase 3 mean for Virginia?

In Governor Northam's press conference on Thursday, he presented a slideshow outlining the plan, but when watching the event on television or online, the slides could only be seen on a screen in the background, rather than taking up the full screen like in most of the past conferences.

That was due to the event being held in a separate location in Northern Virginia with a different streaming set-up than the normal one in Richmond.

However, you can access the full slideshow online here.

While Virginia's COVID-19 metrics have been steadily improving, with daily case totals, hospitalizations, deaths, and percentage positivity all decreasing, Northam said his administration needs more time to be able to further evaluate the data to officially move into Phase 3.

To start, Gov. Northam said Phase 3 will still mean that Virginians should follow many of the same guidelines that have been recommended for Virginians throughout the pandemic, including:

• Virginia's 'Safer at Home' order asking people throughout the commonwealth to stay at home when possible, especially if vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19

• The commonwealth's recommendation for people to continue to telework if at all possible to reduce exposure to the virus

• Executive Order 63, the face covering mandate, will stay in effect

Gov. Northam said Virginians need to remember that face coverings are "the right thing to do" to protect others around them.

However, Phase 3 comes with key changes to the current state of operations as well, including:

Virginia's 50-person limit on gatherings established in Phase 2 (that was an increase from the original 10-person limit) will expand to a 250-person limit

Non-essential retail establishments' 50% capacity limit will be lifted, but physical distancing still required

Restaurants' 50% indoor and outdoor capacity limit will be lifted, but physical distancing still required

Entertainment venues (including museums, zoos, aquariums, outdoor venues, movie theaters, etc.) will have their capacity limit raised to 50% with a maximum of 1,000 people in any space

Gyms and fitness centers will have their capacity limit raised from 30% to 75%

Beaches will continue to be open for recreation

Personal grooming services can open up, not just by appointment only, but will still need to follow all existing distancing requirements

Childcare services can reopen across Virginia, not just for working families any more

Overnight summer camps remain closed in Phase 3

Public pools - which were open just for exercise and swim instruction - will be allowed to open up to 75% capacity, with distancing requirements in place

Recreational sports are allowed to continue so long as physical distancing is possible; the limit on shared equipment is lifted so long as it can be sanitized

The following kinds of businesses are included under the category of “entertainment and public amusement venues” allowed to open at 50% capacity, so long as they can meet the state’s mandatory requirements on signage, physical distancing, disinfection, modified queue lines, distancing tools, and more laid out on Page 29 here:

Performing arts venues, concert venues, movie theaters, drive-in entertainment, sports venues, botanical gardens, zoos, fairs, carnivals, amusement parks, museums, aquariums, historic horse racing facilities bowling alleys, skating rinks, arcades, amusement parks, trampoline parks, fairs, carnivals, arts and craft facilities, escape rooms, trampoline parks, public and private social clubs, and all other entertainment centers and places of public amusement.

“Our Phase Three guidelines will help Virginia families and businesses plan for what the next stage of easing public health restrictions will look like in our Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “While we may not have the same spike in infections that many states are seeing right now, Virginians need to remain cautious and do the things that we know reduce transmission: wear a face covering, maintain physical distance, and stay home if you are high-risk or experience COVID-19 symptoms. This virus is still with us, and we must continue to adapt our lives around it and ensure we are keeping our vulnerable communities safe.”

Facial coverings will still be required in all public indoor spaces and on public transportation, and Gov. Northam reminded Virginians that it's essential to not just wear them, but wear them properly.

He said he is proud of all Virginians who have shown responsibility for their neighbors by wearing masks.

You can find comprehensive guidelines for specific sectors of the economy here.

That document breaks down mandatory requirements and best practices for every type of businesses included in the Phase 3 guidelines, and beyond the ones listed in the overall guidelines. You can scroll through and find specific guidelines for all business types.

Moving forward

Northam emphasized that the commonwealth is not moving to Phase 3 yet, though health data remains positive, and said his team is also monitoring other states to consider what's happening with cases and surges around the country.

Northam said he's speaking with other governors around the U.S. weekly to compare and contrast strategies.

He also reminded people that, even once the commonwealth moves into Phase 3, "just because something is allowed doesn't mean it's required," effectively describing how businesses don't have to reopen if their staff does not feel comfortable doing so.

"Just because there are more places to go doesn't mean you have to go there," he also said, asking Virginians to keep considering wants vs. needs and continue being careful when in the public.

While saying restrictions may ease, Northam said the virus has not gone anywhere, and said it will be even more important in Phase 3 for people to be cautious when going out in public.

Keep using common sense, the governor said, staying physically apart, wearing facial coverings, and washing hands frequently – all CDC-recommended strategies.

