Heritage Oaks Golf Course broadens range of activities to attract non-golfers

Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg has planned to open up its boundaries to more than just golfers.

A golfer spends his day on the course | Photo: WHSV

Brittany Clem, marketing and special projects coordinator for Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation, said they are working to make the golf course a great space for everyone and have planned some events to get people involved.

"This is a wonderful preserved green space that we want to see utilized not just during the golfing hours, but outside the golfing hours, and there are a lot of spots on the golf course that we can utilize," said Clem.

The month of March has specials and events going on. There is a buy two, get one free deal for personalized golf balls and a bracket pick party with great prizes on March 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The golf course will celebrate St. Patrick's Day on March 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with "Try Your Luck Day," where people will be able to pick a deal out of a special "pot of gold" in the Heritage Oaks Pro Shop.

Gin Chandler, the manager for the golf course, said that there is a year-long calendar planned to keep events going.

"They're really excited about the opportunity to experience all that the golf course has to offer, as well as being a non-golfer, being able to come and use the facility as an amenity to Parks and Recreation," said Chandler.

She said the golf course will eventually be open during non-golf hours so walkers can use the cart path for exercise.

Other events planned for the summer include an outdoor golf cart movie night and July 4th fireworks watch party.

For more information on the planned events, go to Heritage Oaks Golf Course's website or call 540-442-6502.