Hershel 'Woody' Williams to be honored with naval ship commissioning

NORFOLK, Va. (WSAZ) — An American hero from our region is about to receive one of the biggest honors of his life.

Hershel “Woody” Williams, who’s from Cabell County, W.Va., is a Medal of Honor recipient – recognized for his bravery during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II.

On Saturday morning, the U.S. Marine Corps veteran will see a U.S. Navy ship commissioned in his name – the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams.

