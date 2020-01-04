High pedestrian traffic deaths in 2019

Pedestrians dying on roads is an ongoing problem in Virginia.

Credit: WHSV

In 2018, 123 people died on the state's road in traffic accidents, which was the highest in ten years, and in 2019, Virginia saw little improvement.

The Virginia DMV reported dozens of pedestrian-involved traffic accidents in the valley this year.

In 2019, the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission had 29 reported pedestrian-involved crashes, 31 injuries and one fatality. Harrisonburg City, Staunton City, Waynesboro City, Augusta County, Bath County, Rockbridge County and Rockingham County make up this region.

Harrisonburg City had the highest amount of crashes -- 16 -- and Augusta County reported the only death in this region.

To avoid accidents, pedestrians should take sensible, well-lit routes, utilize crosswalks, not be distracted by your cell phone and travel in groups.

"Letting somebody know that you're going or where you're going is also a good idea. When traveling in pairs it's usually easier to see multiple people instead of just one person," Officer Hunter McKenzie, of the Harrisonburg Police Department, said.

Drivers should make sure they aren't distracted by the radio and their cell phones.

Officer McKenzie said Harrisonburg City has been making improvements to help reduce accidents, like replacing street lights with brighter lights, and adding crosswalks with more advanced technology and flashing LED lights.

