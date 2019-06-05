High school seniors get proper send off ahead of graduation

High school seniors donned their cap and gowns early on Wednesday for a walk down memory lane.

The soon-to-be graduates from Harrisonburg High walked through the halls of their former elementary and middle schools to cheers and claps from students who will one day be preparing for college or the work world themselves.

"I just have really good memories of all of my teachers and just of the community here and I have friends that I made in kindergarten that have stuck with me this whole time," said Sophia Thomas, a senior. "I feel like it was just yesterday that I was at the end of junior year being nervous about being a senior."

Thomas plans to attend Smith College in the fall.

Harrisonburg High School's graduation is set for Saturday morning at the JMU Convocation Center.