High school students invited to enter Congressional Art Competition

On Thursday, Congressman Ben Cline announced his district will be a part of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.

The competition is sponsored by members of the U.S. House of Representatives ever year as a chance to recognize art by high school students. Any high school student in the Sixth District is able to enter, and the winning artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year, along with the other winners.

“All students from Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District are encouraged to participate in this year’s art competition,” Cline said in a press release. “This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase artistic ability and for the selected winner to have their art on display for thousands of Capitol visitors throughout the next year. I am pleased that the competition will continue on as planned, and that the event has moved to electronic submissions to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved.”

According to the release, the artwork must be two-dimensional. The following types of mediums are allowed for the competition:

• Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.

• Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)

• Collages: must be two-dimensional

• Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints

• Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.

• Computer-generated art

Each piece of art can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep, including the frame. It also is not allowed to weigh more than 15 pounds. If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must arrive in Washington, DC, framed.

The artwork must be original, and must not violate any copyright laws. Any piece that has been copied from an existing photo or image will not be allowed to enter. You can find more information about copyright laws here.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, all entries should be submitted electronically, along with a release form. You find the release form here, and the entries should be sent to ArtCompetitionVA06@mail.house.gov..

All entries are due by May 1, and they will choose a winner by May 7. If you have questions or would like more information, you can contact District Director Debbie Garrett at (540) 885-3861 or Staff Assistant Tyler Hook at (202) 225-5431.

The Sixth District includes all of Amherst, Augusta, Bath, Botetourt, Highland, Page, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Warren counties, along with the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Roanoke, Staunton and Waynesboro. It also includes parts of Bedford and Roanoke Counties.

