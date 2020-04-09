High winds for the end of the week

After a round of storms early Wednesday morning, and another round early Thursday it might seem like we picked up a lot of rain.

However the storms were fairly short lived, most locations picked up less than 1" of rain. This is good rain, but as winds pick up the surface dries out fast.

Conditions dry out very quickly behind Thursday's cold front and as dry air pushes into the area, winds will also increase.

Winds Thursday and Friday are expected to be in the 20-30mph range with gusts to 40-50mph.

While that can cause a few trees to come down and there is the potential for power outages, if any fires were to spark they could spread rapidly with the wind.

Dew points also plummet quickly Thursday afternoon. Dew point is a good way to measure the moisture in the air. The lower the number, the drier the air is, especially when it's below 30°.

Use caution as we are still in spring wildfire season. Even with the 4pm burn law, outdoor burning is not recommended. Check with your local officials for any burn bans.

Remember to properly discard any fire materials, including cigarettes, wood fire ashes or hot coals. Any spark could turn into a fire, quickly.

So when will the winds clam down? Not until after sunset Friday night. It’s possible they may remain high overnight across the Allegheny mountains Friday night.