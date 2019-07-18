Higher temperatures can mean higher electric bills

The increasing temperatures can also mean an increase in your electric bill. The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative is reminding people to use less energy so they see some savings on their bills.

Preston Knight, with SVEC, said a lot of people come home and want to cool off, but he said using extra energy comes at a cost.

Knight said there are a few things you can do to keep your bills down, like making sure you close curtains and blinds to keep out the sun and keeping your thermostat at 78 degrees.

"Each degree that you can go up on your thermostat, you'll save a little bit over time on your bill," Knight said. "So we say 78, but we want people to be comfortable."

Knight says you should also think about turning off unnecessary appliances.

"Keep in mind how much you're using in general, how many appliances you have at home, when you use them and how often you use them," Knight said.

Knight says since they're a co-op, it's a lower cost for everyone if they have to buy less energy.

