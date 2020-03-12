Highland County officials cancel annual maple festival due to coronavirus

The annual Highland County Maple Festival has been postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival — the biggest event every year in Highland County, drawing thousands to enjoy the county's locally produced maple syrup and related products — was scheduled to be held for two weekends in March: 14-15 and 21-22.

The tradition was named a "Local Legacy" in 1999 by the Library of Congress and draws tens of thousands of visitors each year. Per a 2014 law, it has also been declared the "official maple festival of Virginia."

But as of Thursday, March 12, as the NBA suspended their season, universities transitioned to online classes, the CAA suspended all spring sports, and more changes came to large events across the country, the Highland County Chamber of Commerce announced an official decision to postpone both scheduled weekend of the 62nd Highland County Maple Festival.

In an announcement posted to Facebook, the chamber said they've "been in constant contact with local and state health and emergency services professionals to determine the safety precautions needed to be in place for the health of everyone at the Maple Festival."

Initially, they planned to follow extra safety precautions in accordance with CDC and VDH guidelines, without a need for postponement.

However, as more information was gathered on Wednesday, March 11, with the World Health Organization declaring the virus outbreak a pandemic and local EMS and Highland Medical Center professionals expressing concerns about the health of Highland County's elderly population, the chamber made the tough call.

The Highland County Board of Supervisors had made an official recommendation for the decision and other regional events being cancelled played into the decision as well.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, they held an emergency meeting on Wednesday night to discuss steps of action. At that point, a motion was made to table a decision until Thursday morning to gather more information due to the magnitude of such a decision.

On Thursday morning, Superintendent of Highland County Public Schools’ Dr. Schott recommended that the school system not serve pancake meals or hold their bazaar out of safety concerns during the Maple Festival.

After another emergency meeting at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, with safety the top concern, the Chamber of Commerce made the decision to postpone the event until further notice.

The chamber will advise all its vendors, located at the Highland County Public Schools, Monterey Courthouse Lawn, Ernie’s Market in Monterey, some of Monterey’s Main Street, Monterey’s North Water Street, and many at the Stonewall Ruritan Club in McDowell, that the event has been postponed to let them know not to attend.

"The Highland County Chamber of Commerce fully understands the immense and overwhelmingly negative implications that will occur to the local economy, businesses, school system, nonprofits, civic organizations, churches, individuals, vendors, and visitors, as well as the Chamber of Commerce itself, based upon this unprecedented and undesirable decision, especially given the timing," they said in their statement. "The Chamber of Commerce will actively be looking at next steps regarding the future of this year’s festival, but we want to make clear that we are looking at holding the Maple Festival in 2021 as usual. The is a difficult time for the world, country and Highland County, but we believe in the resiliency of our community to come out of this better than before."

The Chamber of Commerce advises the public to continue to follow the safety guidelines outlined on the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/ and the Virginia Department of Health at vdh.virginia.gov/.

