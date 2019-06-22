Inaugural festival highlights work of local artists

Works from emerging artists across the area was put on display in Woodstock on Saturday at the first-ever Shenandoah Valley ArtFest.

More than 30 artists showcased a variety of pieces, including pottery, paintings, and jewelry. The festival also included music from local bands and food vendors.

Katie Mercer, an organizer, said the weekend was specifically chosen to line up with the Bike Virginia Tour.

"Those in the tour are camping and have booked all of our hotels up," Mercer said. "It's about an extra 1,500 plus people in town and we thought what better weekend to do this than with all the extra people in town."

To go along with the festival and the bike tour, local artists and the town's public works department teamed up to create six different art pieces around town. They were designed from the frame of a bike and include different types of artwork on each wheel.

Mercer said they have already started planning for next years art festival and are hoping to keep the bike art around town after the weekend event.