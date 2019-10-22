Hiker dies after falling at NC waterfall

A hiker was killed after falling at Big Bradley Falls in North Carolina on Sunday.

The Henderson County Rescue Squad, along with other departments, assisted Saluda Fire Department with the rescue on Sunday.

The NC HART team was called in to assist with extracting the victim out of the rugged terrain to a waiting ambulance.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim to WLOS as 28-year-old Aaron Post of Charleston, SC.

“Although the outcome is not what anyone wants; everyone worked together as a team to make sure this patient had the best care and extraction they could. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time,” Henderson County Rescue Squad posted on Facebook.