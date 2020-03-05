Hillary Clinton, Carly Fiorina to headline at Tom Tom Festival in Charlottesville

Two women who ran for president in 2016 will headline the Tom Tom Summit & Festival in Charlottesville

The festival announced its headline event early Thursday, March 5, with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina.

Fiorina ran for the Republican nomination during the 2016 primaries.

Both are set to speak about women as voters, candidates, and political party leaders during an event at the Paramount Theater on April 14.

Tickets go on sale to the general public March 12.

Alongside University of Virginia partners the Democracy Initiative, the Miller Center, and the Karsh Center for Law and Democracy, the Tom Tom Foundation is honored to host former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina as headliners of this year’s Tom Tom Summit & Festival.

Upon the centennial of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, Secretary Clinton, who became first female presidential nominee of a major U.S. political party when she won the Democratic Primary in 2016, and Fiorina, who ran to be the Republican nominee for president that same year, will discuss how women have reshaped politics, policy, and power in 21st-century America — and what’s next for women as voters, candidates, and party leaders. The conversation will be moderated by UVA Democracy Initiative co-director Melody Barnes.

Tickets and priority seating are included with a Tom Tom Patron Badge; pre-sale tickets will be available for Tom Tom Summit Badge-holders Wednesday, March 11.

Tickets will be available to the general public Thursday, March 12.